Israel’s war on Gaza live: Hamas says UN resolution does not meet demands
Hamas says a UN Security Council resolution backing Trump’s Gaza plan fails to meet the political and humanitarian demands of Palestinians.
Published On 18 Nov 2025
- Earlier, the UNSC approved the US ceasefire plan for Gaza, which includes the deployment of an international stabilisation force to the Strip.