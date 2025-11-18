Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: Hamas says UN resolution does not meet demands

Hamas says a UN Security Council resolution backing Trump’s Gaza plan fails to meet the political and humanitarian demands of Palestinians.

A displaced Palestinian works to repair a tent damaged by rain and wind in the central Gaza Strip
Hamas, other Palestinian factions reject Gaza stabilisation plan

By Tim Hume

Published On 18 Nov 2025

  • Earlier, the UNSC approved the US ceasefire plan for Gaza, which includes the deployment of an international stabilisation force to the Strip.