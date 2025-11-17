Why the olive harvest in Palestine is more than just farming?

We look at what this olive harvest really means for Palestinians and how it connects generations across the land.

For Palestinians, the olive harvest is both an essential source of income and a treasured cultural tradition. Each year, families gather beneath the groves to pick olives, press oil, and celebrate a connection to the land that spans generations. But this season has seen increasing attacks from settlers and Israeli troops, damaging or uprooting thousands of trees. With tens of thousands relying on olives for their livelihoods, each loss carries economic and emotional weight. This episode examines the harvest as a means of livelihood, a celebration, and a form of resistance.

Presenter: Stefanie Dekker

Guests:

Sami Huraini – Palestinian activist

Sarah Sharif – Palestinian American food blogger