Israel’s war on Gaza live: Wave of attacks as Israel told to end occupation
Casualties mount as Israeli military targets Gaza’s Nuseirat refugee camp following ICJ ruling that Israel’s decades-long occupation of Palestinian land is ‘unlawful’ and must end.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Dozens of Palestinians have been killed in a wave of Israeli attacks on the Nuseirat refugee camp and other locations in Gaza throughout Friday evening and into Saturday morning, according to reports.
- Countries across the world have reacted to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling that Israel’s occupation of Palestinian land is in violation of international law and must end.