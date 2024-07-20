Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: Wave of attacks as Israel told to end occupation

Casualties mount as Israeli military targets Gaza’s Nuseirat refugee camp following ICJ ruling that Israel’s decades-long occupation of Palestinian land is ‘unlawful’ and must end.

epa11488468 Palestinians inspect the rubble of a destroyed building following an Israeli air strike in the Al-Zawaida neighborhood, central Gaza Strip, 19 July 2024. More than 38,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
Published On 20 Jul 2024
  • Dozens of Palestinians have been killed in a wave of Israeli attacks on the Nuseirat refugee camp and other locations in Gaza throughout Friday evening and into Saturday morning, according to reports.
  • Countries across the world have reacted to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling that Israel’s occupation of Palestinian land is in violation of international law and must end.