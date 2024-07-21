Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: Dozens killed in Israeli raids on Gaza, Yemen

Attacks come as countries called for end to Israel’s impunity following a ‘landmark’ ruling from the International Court of Justice.

large explosions over apartment buildings
Smoke rises after Israeli warplanes launch air raids on residential towers in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip on Saturday [Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Images]
By Lyndal Rowlands and Zaheena Rasheed
Published On 21 Jul 2024
  • Dozens of Palestinians have been killed as Israel’s bombardment continues across the Gaza Strip, including 12 people in three separate attacks on the Nuseirat refugee camp, according to civil defense crews.
  • In Yemen, at least three people were killed and 87 wounded in Israeli raids that targeted an oil storage facility and power plant in the port city of Hodeidah, officials said. Israeli strikes also caused injuries in southern Lebanon.