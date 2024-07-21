Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Dozens killed in Israeli raids on Gaza, Yemen
Attacks come as countries called for end to Israel’s impunity following a ‘landmark’ ruling from the International Court of Justice.
- Dozens of Palestinians have been killed as Israel’s bombardment continues across the Gaza Strip, including 12 people in three separate attacks on the Nuseirat refugee camp, according to civil defense crews.
- In Yemen, at least three people were killed and 87 wounded in Israeli raids that targeted an oil storage facility and power plant in the port city of Hodeidah, officials said. Israeli strikes also caused injuries in southern Lebanon.