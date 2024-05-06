Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: Israeli forces pound Rafah as truce talks stall

Hamas has demanded guarantees from US that Rafah will not be invaded as Israeli air strikes kill at least 10 in city.

A Palestinian mourns relatives killed in Israeli bombardment, at the al-Najjar hospital in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on April 29
By Ted Regencia and Zaheena Rasheed
Published On 6 May 2024
  • Israeli air attacks kill at least 10 Palestinians in Rafah as Hamas fires rockets at the Karem Abu Salem crossing, killing three Israeli soldiers and wounding 11 others.
  • The latest round of negotiations for a ceasefire in Gaza has ended in the Egyptian capital Cairo, but crucial gaps remain between Israel and Hamas.