Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Israeli forces pound Rafah as truce talks stall
Hamas has demanded guarantees from US that Rafah will not be invaded as Israeli air strikes kill at least 10 in city.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Israeli air attacks kill at least 10 Palestinians in Rafah as Hamas fires rockets at the Karem Abu Salem crossing, killing three Israeli soldiers and wounding 11 others.
- The latest round of negotiations for a ceasefire in Gaza has ended in the Egyptian capital Cairo, but crucial gaps remain between Israel and Hamas.