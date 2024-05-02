Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Israel still denying aid to north Gaza, says UN
UN says Israeli authorities interfered with 37 percent of attempts to deliver aid to Gaza’s starving north in April.
- UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) says Israel “impeded” and “denied” a significant number of aid missions to north Gaza in April, and that despite the opening of new aid crossing, six months of starvation cannot be ended without a consistent supply of aid.
- The Beit Hanoon (Erez) crossing, the Gaza Strip’s northern border crossing with Israel, has been opened for the first time since October 7, admitting a convoy of 31 aid trucks from Jordan.