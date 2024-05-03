Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: ‘Unprecedented levels’ of death and destruction
UN Development Programme says Gaza needs 80 years and as much as $40bn to restore 80,000 homes destroyed in Israel’s bloody war on the Palestinian territory.
- Rebuilding war-ravaged Gaza will cost as much as $40bn and require an effort on a scale the world has not seen since World War II amid “unprecedented levels of human losses, capital destruction”, the United Nations says.
- Hamas sends a delegation to Egypt for further ceasefire talks in a new sign of progress amid attempts by international mediators to hammer out an agreement.