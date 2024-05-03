Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: ‘Unprecedented levels’ of death and destruction

UN Development Programme says Gaza needs 80 years and as much as $40bn to restore 80,000 homes destroyed in Israel’s bloody war on the Palestinian territory.

Palestinian children sit next to the site of an Israeli strike on a house, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, April 21, 2024. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
By Alastair Mccready
Published On 3 May 2024
  • Rebuilding war-ravaged Gaza will cost as much as $40bn and require an effort on a scale the world has not seen since World War II amid “unprecedented levels of human losses, capital destruction”, the United Nations says.
  • Hamas sends a delegation to Egypt for further ceasefire talks in a new sign of progress amid attempts by international mediators to hammer out an agreement.