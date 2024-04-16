Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Israeli military chief pledges response to Iran
Iran says it does ‘not seek to expand the war’ but will respond to Israeli attacks, while a mass grave has been found at Gaza’s al-Shifa Hospital.
- Israel’s military chief Herzi Halevi has told soldiers that Iran’s attack on the country “will be met with a response”.
- “We do not seek to expand the war, but we will cut off every hand that attacks our country,” says an Iranian army spokesperson.