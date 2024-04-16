Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: Israeli military chief pledges response to Iran

Iran says it does ‘not seek to expand the war’ but will respond to Israeli attacks, while a mass grave has been found at Gaza’s al-Shifa Hospital.

A boy walks with salvaged wood as a man reacts while going through the rubble of a collapsed building in the eastern side of the Maghazi camp for Palestinian refugees in the central Gaza Strip on April 15, 2024 amid the ongoing conlfict in the Palestinian territory between Israel and the militant group Hamas. (Photo by AFP)
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
By Lyndal Rowlands
Published On 16 Apr 2024
  • Israel’s military chief Herzi Halevi has told soldiers that Iran’s attack on the country “will be met with a response”.
  • “We do not seek to expand the war, but we will cut off every hand that attacks our country,” says an Iranian army spokesperson.