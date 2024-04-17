Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Eleven killed in Israeli strike on refugee camp
Children are among those killed in attack on Gaza’s Maghazi refugee camp; casualties reported as Israeli warplanes strike home in Rafah.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Eleven people, including children, have been killed in an Israeli strike on the Maghazi refugee camp as Israel continues its bombardment of the Gaza Strip.
- Gaza’s Civil Defence said an Israeli jet attacked a house in the Yabna refugee camp in Rafah, killing and wounding several people.