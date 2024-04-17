Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: Eleven killed in Israeli strike on refugee camp

Children are among those killed in attack on Gaza’s Maghazi refugee camp; casualties reported as Israeli warplanes strike home in Rafah.

By Lyndal Rowlands
Published On 17 Apr 2024
  • Eleven people, including children, have been killed in an Israeli strike on the Maghazi refugee camp as Israel continues its bombardment of the Gaza Strip.
  • Gaza’s Civil Defence said an Israeli jet attacked a house in the Yabna refugee camp in Rafah, killing and wounding several people.