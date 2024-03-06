Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: Israel blocks UN food convoy for north Gaza

Israel blocks attempt by UN agency to deliver food aid to north Gaza as children die amid famine-like conditions.

Palestinian children wait to receive food cooked by a charity kitchen amid shortages of food supplies, as the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas continues, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, March 5, 2024. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
By Zaheena Rasheed and Alastair Mccready
Published On 6 Mar 2024
  • The World Food Programme (WFP) said an aid convoy was denied entry to north Gaza by Israel’s military, preventing the first attempt by the UN agency to deliver aid there since February 20. WFP said “to avert famine”, there must be road access to Gaza’s north.
  • Hamas says ceasefire negotiations are ongoing but “the ball is in the Israeli court”, while the US says obstacles to a truce are “not insurmountable”.