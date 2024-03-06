Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Israel blocks UN food convoy for north Gaza
Israel blocks attempt by UN agency to deliver food aid to north Gaza as children die amid famine-like conditions.
- The World Food Programme (WFP) said an aid convoy was denied entry to north Gaza by Israel’s military, preventing the first attempt by the UN agency to deliver aid there since February 20. WFP said “to avert famine”, there must be road access to Gaza’s north.
- Hamas says ceasefire negotiations are ongoing but “the ball is in the Israeli court”, while the US says obstacles to a truce are “not insurmountable”.