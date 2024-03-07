Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: 20 starve to death in Gaza, more feared dead

Dozens more people in Gaza believed to be ‘dying silently’ of starvation without reaching hospitals, Health Ministry says.

epaselect epa11202271 Palestinians move among the destruction following an Israeli military operation in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, 06 March 2024. More than 30,500 Palestinians and over 1,300 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER
By Zaheena Rasheed and Alastair McCready
Published On 7 Mar 2024
  • Calls to allow more aid into the Gaza Strip grow louder as health officials report 20 people in total have now died from malnutrition and dehydration.
  • “We believe that dozens are dying silently as a result of starvation without reaching hospitals,” Gaza Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra says in a statement.