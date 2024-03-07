Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: 20 starve to death in Gaza, more feared dead
Dozens more people in Gaza believed to be ‘dying silently’ of starvation without reaching hospitals, Health Ministry says.
- Calls to allow more aid into the Gaza Strip grow louder as health officials report 20 people in total have now died from malnutrition and dehydration.
- “We believe that dozens are dying silently as a result of starvation without reaching hospitals,” Gaza Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra says in a statement.