Israel’s war on Gaza live: Netanyahu says army ‘preparing to enter Rafah’

Israeli PM says Rafah invasion next as ICJ demands Israel allows the free-flow of aid and end attacks on Gaza civilians.

Smoke billows over Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, following an Israeli bombardment on March 27, 2024 [Said Khatib/AFP]
By Alastair Mccready
Published On 29 Mar 2024
  • Israel’s prime minister tells relatives of soldiers held in Gaza that only military pressure will secure their release, and the army is “preparing to enter Rafah”.
  • “We conquered the north of the Gaza Strip and Khan Younis,” Netanyahu said in a statement, adding a ground invasion of southern Rafah city is coming next.