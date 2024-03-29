Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Netanyahu says army ‘preparing to enter Rafah’
Israeli PM says Rafah invasion next as ICJ demands Israel allows the free-flow of aid and end attacks on Gaza civilians.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Israel’s prime minister tells relatives of soldiers held in Gaza that only military pressure will secure their release, and the army is “preparing to enter Rafah”.
- “We conquered the north of the Gaza Strip and Khan Younis,” Netanyahu said in a statement, adding a ground invasion of southern Rafah city is coming next.