Israel’s war on Gaza live: Fears grow of wider conflict after deadly strike
As international pressure mounts on Israel over Gaza war, defence chief Yoav Gallant says Hezbollah is now firmly in its sights.
- Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said the Israeli military will expand its campaign against Hezbollah, hours after it was accused of killing dozens in Syria and Lebanon. “We will reach wherever the organisation operates, in Beirut, Damascus and in more distant places,” Gallant said.
- Dozens of Palestinians are killed in incessant Israeli attacks throughout Gaza, including 15 people at a sport centre where hundreds of war-displaced are sheltering.