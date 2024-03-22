Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: ‘The choice is clear – a 2-state solution’
Top US diplomat Antony Blinken calls for ‘an enduring end’ to the war on Gaza with Israel’s regional integration and an independent Palestinian state.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- The bloody raid on al-Shifa Hospital has entered a fifth day as Israel’s military ordered hundreds of patients, war displaced and medical staff to evacuate.
- The head of the Mossad spy agency is set to meet his CIA and Egyptian counterparts in Qatar after the US said that the “gap” in Israel-Hamas ceasefire talks is “narrowing”.