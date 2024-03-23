Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Netanyahu brushes off Blinken over Rafah attack
After top US envoy Antony Blinken calls for restraint on Rafah invasion, PM Netanyahu says attack will go ahead ‘with or without US support’.
- A new UN Security Council vote takes place on a resolution that clearly demands Israel immediately halt its deadly attacks on devastated Gaza.
- Secretary of State Antony Blinken again leaves the Middle East empty-handed as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejects US appeals to shelve a planned ground invasion of southern Rafah, where 1.5 million terrified Palestinians are sheltering.