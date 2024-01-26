Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: ICJ to rule on South Africa’s genocide case

UN’s top court could order halt to Israel’s war on Gaza if it grants South African request for ‘provisional measures’.

A woman reacts as Palestinians flee Khan Younis, due to the Israeli ground operation, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, and move towards Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, January 25, 2024. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Published On 26 Jan 2024
  • Israel’s assault on Khan Younis continues with deadly bombardment across the city as hundreds of thousands are ordered to evacuate, but residents say they cannot flee amid the violence.
  • Gaza’s Health Ministry reports shelling in the vicinity of Nasser Hospital and drone attacks around the medical centre’s buildings and yards.