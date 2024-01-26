Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: ICJ to rule on South Africa’s genocide case
UN’s top court could order halt to Israel’s war on Gaza if it grants South African request for ‘provisional measures’.
- Israel’s assault on Khan Younis continues with deadly bombardment across the city as hundreds of thousands are ordered to evacuate, but residents say they cannot flee amid the violence.
- Gaza’s Health Ministry reports shelling in the vicinity of Nasser Hospital and drone attacks around the medical centre’s buildings and yards.