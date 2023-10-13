Live updatesLive updates,
Israel-Hamas live news: Iran tells Israel to stop before ‘it’s too late’
Lebanon’s Hezbollah group has taken all scenarios of war into consideration if Israel fails to stop Gaza ‘war crimes’, Iranian foreign minister says.
- Iran has warned Israel to immediately halt its “war crimes” against Gaza or it could face “a huge earthquake” of resistance.
- More than 320 Palestinians have been killed in the past 24 hours, including many women and children killed in Israeli air raids on convoys fleeing Gaza City, according to health officials.