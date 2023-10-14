Live updatesLive updates,
Israel-Hamas war live: US moves second aircraft carrier to Mediterranean
Regional tensions rise as Israel continues bombing Gaza, killing all living generations of 45 Palestinian families.
- Israel’s military expressed its readiness to “expand the attack” on Gaza with “coordinated attacks from the air, sea and land”, while the United States said it will move a second aircraft carrier to the region as a deterrent to Iran and Lebanon’s Hezbollah.
- Iran warned Israel of a “huge earthquake” of resistance if it ceased to halt its “war crimes” against Gaza, as Israel continued its bombardment of the territory, killing all living generations of 45 Palestinian families.