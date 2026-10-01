Afghanistan says nine killed in Pakistani air raids on Kunar, Helmand

No immediate comment from Pakistan as Kabul says all victims of the attacks were women and children.

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Afghanistan has accused Pakistan of launching air attacks on its Kunar and Helmand provinces, killing at least nine people and wounding 11.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman for Afghanistan’s government, said the strikes took place late on Wednesday and that the victims were all women and children.

There was no immediate comment from Pakistan.

Mujahid, in a post on X, said the attacks on northeastern Kunar and southern Helmand destroyed three houses.

“We condemn this act and consider it an aggression and crime against all accepted principles,” he wrote.

The alleged attacks come amid an escalation in fighting between the neighbouring countries after three months of relative calm. Islamabad accuses Kabul of harbouring armed groups who stage cross-border attacks on its territory.

The Afghan government ‌denies the charge and says the issue is Pakistan’s internal problem.