Pakistan Taliban (TTP) claims responsibility for the attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Share Suicide bombing in Pakistan’s Dera Ismail Khan kills at least 11 people on social media

At least 11 security personnel have been killed and 30 wounded in a suicide bombing at a roadside police checkpoint in northwestern Pakistan, police told Al Jazeera.

The attack took place on Saturday in the Dera Ismail Khan district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

The armed group, Pakistan Taliban, known by the acronym TTP, claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement.

More to come…