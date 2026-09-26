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Suicide bombing in Pakistan’s Dera Ismail Khan kills several people

Pakistan Taliban (TTP) claims responsibility for the attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

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A police officer stands guard on a road.
In this file photo from April 20, 2026, a police officer stands guard on a road leading to Serena Hotel, the venue for the second phase of peace talks between the United States and Iran hosted by Pakistan, in Islamabad [Akhtar Soomro/Reuters]
By Al Jazeera Staff
Published On 26 Sep 2026

At least 11 security personnel have been killed and 30 wounded in a suicide bombing at a roadside police checkpoint in northwestern Pakistan, police told Al Jazeera.

The attack took place on Saturday in the Dera Ismail Khan district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

The armed group, Pakistan Taliban, known by the acronym TTP, claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement.

More to come…

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