Israel’s Ben-Gvir to rejoin Netanyahu’s government

The Israeli hardliner had resigned in January in protest of the Gaza ceasefire deal.

Former Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who left the government over disagreements about the ceasefire in Gaza, will rejoin the coalition of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Ben-Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) party and Netanyahu’s Likud Party announced the return on Tuesday, hours after Israel launched its deadliest Israeli strikes on Gaza since a January ceasefire.

“Likud and Otzma Yehudit have agreed that the Otzma Yehudit faction will return to the Israeli government today, and the ministers of Otzma Yehudit will return to the government,” the parties said in a joint statement.

Ben-Gvir’s return will strengthen the coalition government, which was left with only a thin parliamentary majority following his departure in January.

The 47-year-old lawyer and politician, who has led the far-right party Otzma Yehudit or Jewish Power since 2019, resigned in January in protest at the truce in Gaza.

Ben-Gvir had also said in January that humanitarian aid and fuel, electricity and water must be “completely stopped” from entering the war-torn Palestinian enclave in order to force the release of the captives that remain held by Hamas, the Palestinian group that governs Gaza.

“Only then will Hamas release our hostages without jeopardising Israel’s security,” he had said.

Israel resumed air strikes on Gaza overnight on Monday, shattering the ceasefire agreement with Hamas.

Netanyahu said he ordered the military to take “strong action” against Hamas over its refusal to release captives taken from Israel or agree to offers to extend the ceasefire.

The Israeli military said on Telegram that it was conducting “extensive strikes on terror targets” belonging to Hamas, and more than 400 Palestinian people were killed.

Many of Gaza’s two million-plus residents are also facing food and water shortages after Israel blocked humanitarian aid and other supplies to Gaza in early March.