Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel launches wave of air strikes across the Gaza Strip
Israel said it has conducted extensive air attacks on Hamas targets in Gaza, the largest since the ceasefire began on January 19
- A series of explosions have been heard across the Gaza Strip early as residents reported several Israeli airstrikes.
- United States Lieutenant General Alexus Grynkewich says US strikes on Yemen have killed dozens of Houthi fighters. The UN children’s agency, UNICEF, says at least two children, aged six and eight, are among the dead.