Hundreds killed as Israel launches air strikes across Gaza

Israel unleashes a bombardment on Gaza, shattering the January ceasefire and spreading death and destruction.

Hundreds killed as Israel launches airstrikes across Gaza
Relatives of the victims of an Israeli attack at al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City sit with their bodies. [Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP]
Published On 18 Mar 2025

Israel has launched a wave of air attacks across the Gaza Strip, shattering the agreed ceasefire, which, although shaky, had been in place since January.

The air raids in the early hours of Tuesday killed more than 320 people, including many women and children.

The surprise bombardment shattered a period of relative calm during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and raised the prospect of a full return to fighting in a 17-month war that has killed more than 48,000 Palestinians and caused widespread destruction across Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had ordered the attacks due to a lack of progress in talks to extend the ceasefire and secure the release of remaining captives taken by Hamas in October 2023.

Hamas warned that Israel had breached the ceasefire and put the fate of the captives still held in jeopardy.

The White House said it had been consulted and it voiced support for Israel’s actions.

A woman consoles a grieving relative beside the body of a victim killed in an Israeli attack in Gaza City. [Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP]
A man mourns as he places the body of a child in a hospital morgue in Khan Younis. [Mohammad Jahjouh/AP Photo]
Volunteers carry a body at al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City. [Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP]
Volunteers bring a body to a hospital in Khan Younis. [Mohammad Jahjouh/AP Photo]
A man mourns over the body of a child lying among other victims at a hospital morgue in Khan Younis. [Mohammad Jahjouh/AP Photo]
A man carries the body of a child at al-Ahli Arab Hospital. [Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP]
Relatives mourn near bodies at al-Ahli Arab Hospital. [Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP]
Israel unleashed its most intense attacks on Gaza since the January ceasefire. [Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP]