About 28 million voters were registered to vote in national and provincial elections.

Millions of South Africans went to the polls on May 29 for national and provincial elections that could test the African National Congress’s (ANC’s) 30-year rule.

Partial results are expected over the next three days, with final results likely on Sunday, according to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC).

The results will appear below as soon as they are available.

Previous election results

The ANC has won all national elections since the end of apartheid in 1994 when Nelson Mandela became the country’s first Black president.

In 1994, the ANC won 62.5 percent of the vote. In 1999, it won 66.4 percent. In 2004, it reached its highest levels, clinching almost 70 percent of the vote. In 2009, it won nearly 66 percent, and in 2014, it won 62 percent.

In the last election in 2019, the ANC achieved its lowest margin of victory, winning 57.5 percent of the vote.

The opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) party has come second in the past five elections.

Parties in current National Assembly

The lower house of parliament is currently represented by 400 members of 14 political parties, allocated proportionally based on the votes each party received in the 2019 elections.

African National Congress (ANC): 230 seats (57.5 percent)

230 seats (57.5 percent) Democratic Alliance (DA): 84 seats (21 percent)

84 seats (21 percent) Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF): 44 seats (11 percent)

44 seats (11 percent) Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP): 14 seats (3.5 percent)

Ten other parties make up the remaining 28 seats.

How is the president elected?

South Africans do not directly vote for the president.

Instead, they elect the members of the National Assembly, who then elect the president by a simple majority – 201 or more votes determine the presidency.

If the ANC secures the majority, President Cyril Ramaphosa, 71, is likely to be re-elected as president to serve his second and final five-year term.

What if no party receives a majority?

Opinion polls suggest the governing ANC, which is hovering at about 40 percent, may lose its majority.

If this happens, the ANC will need to make a deal with other parties to form a coalition government. The choice of coalition partner will depend on the support needed to cross the 50 percent mark.

Nevertheless, unless the ANC performs much worse than expected, there is a slim chance it could be completely removed from power.

Which are the main parties in the race?

Four of the biggest players to watch out for in this year’s election are the ANC, the DA, the MK and the EFF.

When will the final results be announced?

In the last national election held on May 8, 2019, the final results were announced three days later, on May 11.

However, this year, with one more ballot to count, verifying results may take longer.

The IEC says it will announce the election results on Sunday, June 2.