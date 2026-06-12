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Iran war live: Trump claims Tehran deal ‘approved’, cancels new strikes
The International Rescue Committee warns that thousands of people displaced by Israeli attacks in Lebanon are at ‘breaking point’.
Published On 12 Jun 2026
- United States President Donald Trump said he cancelled a third consecutive day of strikes on Iran, claiming that a deal with Tehran is close to being finalised and a “time and place of the signing” are “to be announced shortly”.
- Earlier, Trump had warned that Iran would be hit “very hard” and threatened that US forces would take Iran’s Kharg Island and other oil infrastructure points.