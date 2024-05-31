Live updatesLive updates,
South Africa election results live: Early results put ANC short of majority
- The ruling African National Congress party sits at just over 42 percent after half of the results have been counted in South Africa elections.
- The Democratic Alliance sits second while former President Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party is currently third.