Live updates,

South Africa election results live: Early results put ANC short of majority

Ruling ANC party sits at just over 42 percent after half of the results have been counted in South Africa elections.

People watch live voting results on the National Ballot results board at the IEC National Results Center on May 30, 2024 in Johannesburg, South Africa. South Africa's national and provincial elections were held on Wednesday to elect a new National Assembly
Video Duration 02 minutes 33 seconds
By Faras Ghani
Published On 31 May 2024
  • The Democratic Alliance sits second while former President Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party is currently third.