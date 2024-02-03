News|Israel War on Gaza

‘Strategic error’: Iran condemns US attacks on Iraq, Syria

Iran’s Foreign Ministry says overnight US strikes are ‘violations of the sovereignty and territorial integrity’ of the two countries.

In this photo obtained from the US Department of Defense, US Navy F/A-18 Hornet multirole combat aircraft are pictured on the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (IKE) transits the Strait of Hormuz on November 26, 2023. - The United States said on November 29 that an Iranian drone flew dangerously close to the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier the day before. The Eisenhower is the centerpiece of one of two carrier strike groups deployed as part of US efforts to deter Iran and its proxy forces in the Middle East from escalating the Israel-Hamas war into a broader regional conflict. (Photo by Kade Bise / US Department of Defense / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / US DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE/US NAVY" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / US Department of Defense/US Navy" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS /
US President Joe Biden said the strikes 'will continue at times and places of our choosing' [File: Kade Bise/US Department of Defense/AFP]
Published On 3 Feb 2024

Iran says the attacks by the United States inside Iraq and Syria are a “strategic error” that will only add to tensions and instability in the Middle East heightened by Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.

The US forces launched a wave of air strikes against Iranian-backed fighters in Iraq and Syria on Friday in retaliation for a drone attack in Jordan that killed three American soldiers on Sunday.

Keep reading

list of 4 itemsend of list

US President Joe Biden later said the strikes “will continue at times and places of our choosing”.

In a statement on Saturday, Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said the US attacks were a “violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iraq and Syria, international law, and a clear violation of the United Nations Charter”.

“The attacks merely support the goals of the Zionist regime. Such attacks increasingly involve the US government in the region and overshadow the crimes of the Zionist regime in Gaza,” it said, referring to Israel.

“The continuation of such adventures is a threat to regional and international peace and security,” it added, urging the United Nations Security Council and the international community to prevent the expansion of the crisis.

The Iranian statement said the “roots of the tension and crisis in the region go back to the occupation by the Israeli regime and the continuation of this regime’s military operations in Gaza and the genocide of the Palestinians with the unlimited support of the US”.

“The return of stability and security to the region cannot be imagined but through focusing on the root cause of the crisis and resolving it,” it said.

The US has operated military bases around the Middle East for decades. There are about 30,000 US soldiers scattered across the region. In addition, since the Gaza war began in October, the US has temporarily sent thousands of additional troops to the region, including on warships.

Friday’s strikes by the US appeared to stop short of directly targeting Iran or senior leaders of the Iranian army within its borders. Iran has denied it was behind the Jordan attack.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies