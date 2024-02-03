Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: US strikes drive fears of Gaza war spillover

In retaliation for the recent attack on American forces in Jordan, US strikes ‘Iran-affiliated’ sites in Iraq and Syria.

In this photo obtained from the US Department of Defense, US Navy F/A-18 Hornet multirole combat aircraft are pictured on the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, which according to the latest reports remains deployed in the Red Sea [US Department of Defense/US Navy/AFP]
By Kevin Doyle and John Power
Published On 3 Feb 2024
  • US Central Command says it hit 85 Kataib Hezbollah targets in Syria and Iraq in retaliation against “Iran-affiliated” fighters that killed three US servicemembers in a recent drone attack in Jordan.
  • The US attacks have been condemned by officials in Iraq; Tehran has not commented officially yet, according to Al Jazeera’s correspondent in the Iranian capital.