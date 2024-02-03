Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: US strikes drive fears of Gaza war spillover
In retaliation for the recent attack on American forces in Jordan, US strikes ‘Iran-affiliated’ sites in Iraq and Syria.
- US Central Command says it hit 85 Kataib Hezbollah targets in Syria and Iraq in retaliation against “Iran-affiliated” fighters that killed three US servicemembers in a recent drone attack in Jordan.
- The US attacks have been condemned by officials in Iraq; Tehran has not commented officially yet, according to Al Jazeera’s correspondent in the Iranian capital.