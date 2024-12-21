Israel kills 7 children from one family in air strike on Gaza

UNRWA says Gaza has become a ‘graveyard’ as Israel continues its bombing campaign amid worsening living conditions.

An Israeli air strike has killed 10 members of a family, including seven children, in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Civil Defence rescue agency has reported.

A video posted by the agency on its Telegram channel on Friday evening showed its staff retrieving victims from under the rubble of the Khallah family home in Jabalia.

“All of the martyrs are from the same family, including seven children, the oldest aged six,” civil defence spokesman Mahmoud Basal told the AFP news agency.

Basal added that the air raid injured 15 other people.

The Israeli army told AFP it had struck “several terrorists who were operating in a military structure belonging to the Hamas terrorist organisation and posed a threat to IDF troops operating in the area”.

“According to an initial examination, the reported number of casualties resulting from the strike does not align with the information held by the IDF,” it added.

Israel continued its attacks across the Gaza Strip on Friday, more than 14 months into its assault on Gaza.

Advertisement

At least eight people were killed by a drone missile that hit a residential building in the market street of Nuseirat refugee camp, according to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.

Four people were also killed in an air raid on Beit Hanoon, Al Jazeera correspondents said. The victims were two girls and their parents.

The bodies of three brothers were also retrieved from the rubble of a bombed home near Kamal Adwan Hospital.

Trapped in a ‘graveyard’

Gaza has become a “graveyard” as heavy winter rains, hunger, dire living conditions and ongoing hostilities continue to endanger lives, UNRWA (the United Nations’ Palestinian refugee agency) Senior Emergency Officer Louise Wateridge warned on Friday.

“An entire society here is now a graveyard … Over two million people are trapped,” she said, speaking from the Nuseirat camp.

“It’s impossible for families to shelter in these conditions,” she said. “Most people are living under fabric, they don’t even have waterproof structures and 69 percent of the buildings here have been damaged or destroyed. There’s absolutely nowhere for people to shelter from these elements.”

UNRWA provides assistance to nearly six million Palestinian refugees across Gaza, the occupied West Bank, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria.

Israeli politicians in October passed legislation to bar UNRWA from operating in Israel and occupied East Jerusalem while raising the prospect of similar measures against other aid agencies.

Advertisement

Sweden on Friday announced plans to stop funding UNRWA in response to Israel’s ban but pledged to double its aid to Gaza via other groups.

UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini said on X, formerly Twitter, that the Swedish government’s decision was “disappointing” and came “at the worst time for Palestine refugees”.

In a resolution adopted on Friday, the UN General Assembly asked the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for an advisory opinion clarifying what international law says about Israel’s responsibility to allow the aid work of the UN, international organisations, and third countries in Palestinian territory.

Earlier this year, ICJ judges ordered Israel to halt its offensive in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, withdraw from the enclave and provide safety and humanitarian access to the people of Gaza.

Israel has not complied.

These provisional measures were part of a case brought by South Africa – later joined by several other countries – accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza.