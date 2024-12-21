Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israeli attacks on Gaza kill more than 100 Palestinians in two days
An official with the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) says Gaza has become a ‘graveyard’ for 2 million trapped people.
- Medics in Gaza said Israeli air attacks killed at least 25 Palestinians on Friday after Gaza’s Health Ministry reported 77 people killed in Israeli attacks across the enclave over the previous 24 hours.
- Gaza’s children are “cold, sick and traumatised”, UNICEF has warned, with 96 percent of women and children in the war-torn territory unable to meet their basic nutritional needs as winter sets in.