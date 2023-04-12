North Korean missile prompts brief evacuation order in Japan

The Japanese government has since advised residents that the reported missile launch is no longer a threat.

The Japanese government has reassured citizens on its second largest island, Hokkaido, that a missile from North Korea is no longer likely to land on or around its territory, lifting a previously issued evacuation order.

The Japanese Coast Guard later issued a statement to clarify that the missile had already fallen and that no distress signals had been received from ships near the northern Japanese island.

The message comes shortly after the government warned residents to take cover or evacuate on Thursday morning, following reports that North Korea may have fired a ballistic missile in its direction.

“Evacuate immediately. Evacuate immediately,” the government indicated in its warning, encouraging residents to otherwise go inside or underground for shelter.

A possible strike was projected for around 8 a.m. local time (23:00 GMT), according to the government. The missile was believed to be launched around 7:25 a.m. (22:25 GMT), according to local media, with the satellite-based J-Alert warning system broadcasting about 20 minutes later.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JSC) also indicated on Thursday that its northern neighbour had fired a missile that landed in the waters off its eastern coast.

North Korea has framed its recent missile launches as a reaction to joint military drills between the United States and South Korea.

In a sign of heightened tensions, the North Korean state media agency KCNA quoted leader Kim Jong Un as calling to strengthen his country’s military in a “more practical and offensive manner”, following a meeting with senior officials.

The meeting of the Central Military Commission was held on Monday in reaction to “the escalating moves of the US imperialists and the South Korean puppet traitors to unleash a war of aggression”, according to the KCNA.

The news agency explained that military leaders there discussed “practical matters and measures for machinery to prepare various military action proposals” that the “enemy” could not counteract.

This is a developing story. More updates to follow.