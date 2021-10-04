Skip links

Skip to Content
Live
News|Politics

North and South Korea restore hotline after Pyongyang tests

Seoul says it hopes move will be a ‘foundation’ to rebuilding ties tested by a recent series of missile launches.

South Korea said a communication hotline with the North was reconnected on Monday [File: South Korea Unification Ministry via AP Photo]
South Korea said a communication hotline with the North was reconnected on Monday [File: South Korea Unification Ministry via AP Photo]
4 Oct 2021

North and South Korea have restored their cross-border hotline, the government in Seoul said on Monday, with officials exchanging their first phone call since August.

The move comes just days after Pyongyang sparked international concern with a series of missile tests in the span of a few weeks, prompting an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.

Seoul’s unification ministry confirmed that officials from the two Koreas exchanged their first phone call since August on Monday morning.

“With the restoration of the South-North communication line, the government evaluates that a foundation for recovering inter-Korean relations has been provided,” the ministry said in a statement.

“The government hopes … to swiftly resume dialogue and begin practical discussions for recovering inter-Korean relations,” it added.

Earlier on Monday, North Korean state media reported that the line, severed after a brief reconnection in late July, would be restored at 9am (00:00 GMT).

KCNA said leader Kim Jong Un “expressed the intention of restoring the cut-off north-south communication lines” in an attempt to establish “lasting peace” on the Korean Peninsula.

Tensions between the two Koreans have increased since Pyongyang stopped answering calls on the hotline in August.

Last month, Pyongyang carried out a series of missile tests including a hypersonic weapon, and a cruise missile with nuclear capabilities.

South Korea also tested a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM).

Talks aimed at dismantling Pyongyang’s nuclear and ballistic missile programmes collapsed over sanctions relief in 2019 and have yet to resume.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

New Zealand: The struggle to find a ‘decent home’

Rachel Lydia Park admits she has had a &#39;huge amount of help&#39; to buy a home, but even that has not been enough [Supplied]

Facebook: ‘Ludicrous’ to say it fuelled US Capitol riot

Accusations have been levelled against Facebook that it relaxed its security safeguards after the 2020 election in a move that led it to be used by Donald Trump&#39;s supporters storming the Capitol [File: Carlos Jasso/Reuters]

India farmers killed after violence erupts during protest

Thousands of farmers have been protesting for more than 10 months in India [File: Anindito Mukherjee/Getty Images]

Libya says ‘very modest start’ to withdrawal of foreign fighters

The UN estimates 20,000 mercenaries and foreign fighters are deployed in the country [File: Ricard Garcia Vilanova/AP Photo]
Most Read

Jordan king exposed over tax havens and luxury homes

King Abdullah&#39;s lawyers were cited as saying all the properties were bought with personal wealth [Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters]

Several killed, flights suspended as Cyclone Shaheen strikes Oman

Cars are abandoned on a flooded street as Cyclone Shaheen makes landfall in Muscat, Oman, on Sunday [Sultan al-Hassani/Reuters]

US slams ‘provocative’ Chinese military action near Taiwan

Beijing marked its national day by buzzing Taiwan with 38 warplanes [File: Aly Song/Reuters]

Taiwan scrambles jets after largest ever incursion by China

China&#39;s latest mission came less than a day after its government launched an attack on Taiwan&#39;s foreign minister [File: Claro Cortes IV/Reuters]