Israel kills at least 10 Palestinians in occupied West Bank

Israeli forces raid the Jenin, al-Fawwar and Qalandiya refugee camps overnight, with confrontations continuing on Friday.

Israeli forces have killed at least 10 Palestinians and injured dozens more in the occupied West Bank in overnight raids and confrontations on Friday.

At least five were killed in Jenin where the Israeli military blew up the homes of two wanted Palestinians and destroyed at least three monuments in and near the Jenin refugee camp, local sources told Al Jazeera on Friday.

The raid, which is the sixth in the past two weeks on Jenin, started at about 22:00 GMT and lasted about nine hours, the sources said.

The Jenin refugee camp has long been viewed as a bastion of Palestinian resistance, more so in the past two years when fighters started working in tandem to confront the Israeli occupation forces.

In al-Fawwar refugee camp south of Hebron, Israeli forces confronted Palestinians for nearly three hours, killing two people and injuring at least five others, medical sources told Al Jazeera.

Israeli forces detained at least three Palestinians, including the parents of a wanted Palestinian – a tactic they have been using for years, to pressure Palestinians to hand themselves in – according to local sources.

In the Qalandiya refugee camp north of occupied East Jerusalem, one Palestinian was killed and several others were injured in an early morning raid.

Another Palestinian died of wounds he sustained on Wednesday during an Israeli raid on Nablus.

In the village of Budrus, northwest of Ramallah, medical sources told Al Jazeera that a Palestinian was killed by Israeli forces and two others were wounded.

Residents said that the Palestinians were heading out for Friday prayers as Israeli forces were raiding the village when three shots were heard.

Israeli forces are now raiding Tulkarm and the confrontations are continuing.





Israel has occupied the West Bank since the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and its forces regularly carry out incursions into Palestinian communities there.

Violence in the West Bank has been rising since early last year, marked by frequent army raids, attacks by Israeli settlers and Palestinian attacks on Israeli forces and settlers.

More than 140 West Bank Palestinians have been killed since the Gaza war began on October 7 after Hamas fighters stormed over the border killing more than 1,405 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli authorities.

Since then, Gaza’s health ministry says more than 9,000 people have been killed in Israel’s bombardment, two-thirds of them women and children.