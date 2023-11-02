Can world powers urge Israel to stop its attacks in the occupied West Bank?

Settler violence, raids and demolitions in the West Bank are on the rise since the start of the Gaza conflict.

More than 130 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the fighting in Gaza in what has been the worst year for them.

Palestinians have been forced out of their homes in large numbers as illegal settlement activity has increased dramatically in the last few months.

World powers have begun to speak out against Israel’s actions in the occupied West Bank – but can they pressure it to stop the violence and its illegal settlement activity?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Joost Hiltermann – Programme director of Middle East and North Africa at the Crisis Group.

Mariam Barghouti – Policy analyst with the Palestinian Policy Network.

Toby Cadman – International human rights lawyer and a specialist in war crimes-related issues.