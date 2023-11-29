The extended truce is nearing its end as Israel escalates its crackdown in the occupied West Bank; here are the recent updates.

Here is what’s to know about the situation on Wednesday, November 29, 2023:

Truce, prisoner and captive release

A sixth group of captives is expected to be released on Wednesday in exchange for Palestinian prisoners as Israeli news outlets report that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office has received the list of names of captives slated for release.

Hamas and armed group Palestinian Islamic Jihad released 12 captives on Tuesday. This brings the total number of captives released to 81 since the truce came into effect on Friday. The captives released included 10 Israeli women and two Thai citizens.

Soon after, Israel released 30 Palestinians from Ofer prison and a Jerusalem detention centre. The Palestinian Prisoner’s Society, a semi-official organisation, said half were women and the remainder were children. This brings the number of Palestinians released to 180 since the truce began.

However, as the truce nears its final day, the Israeli military’s X account posted a video where spokesman Daniel Hagari accused Hamas of torturing the captives, deeming it a “cruel, terrorist organisation”. He also said that Israel will retrieve the captives held by Hamas, whether “during the ceasefire or through continued combat”.

Over the four days of the initial truce, Israel arrested at least 133 Palestinians from occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank, according to Palestinian prisoner associations.

The United States says it airlifted more than 54,000 pounds (about 24,500kg) of humanitarian aid for Palestinians in Gaza.

The UN’s humanitarian agency, OCHA, said that while some deliveries reached northern Gaza, most of the assistance was south of Wadi Gaza.

Diplomacy

Qatar and Egypt have helped mediate the truce in coordination with the United States. On Tuesday, Qatar hosted the heads of Israel’s Mossad and the United States Central Intelligence Agency to discuss the extension of the ceasefire.

Palestinian American congresswoman, Rashida Talb posted on X, calling for the release of all captives and prisoners.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will chair a high-level UN Security Council meeting on “the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question” on Wednesday.

US President Joe Biden posted on X saying Hamas unleashed the attack on October 7 because it feared “Israelis and Palestinians living side by side in peace”.

Israel’s military raid on Jenin

Israel’s recent military incursion continues on Jenin city in the occupied West Bank.

Forces fired tear gas and stun grenades towards residents in several neighbourhoods, who then required medical attention. Israeli bulldozers also destroyed infrastructure.

It is reported that forces were positioned around the vicinity of the Jenin Medical Complex, reported Palestinian news agency, Wafa.

Two Palestinians, including a child, were injured after Israeli forces fired live bullets during the raids on Tuesday night, reported Wafa.

Besides Jenin, there are also reports of other areas in the occupied West Bank being targeted. Israeli forces reportedly stormed the al-Askar refugee camp in Nablus, targeted a Bedouin community in Jericho and shot and injured a young man in Ramallah, the seat of the Palestinian Authority.

International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People