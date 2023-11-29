Live updates,

Israel-Hamas war live: Palestinians hope for another Gaza truce extension

Sixth exchange of Israeli captives and Palestinian prisoners expected as talks on further truce extension continue.

Palestinians leaving northern Gaza walk along Salah al-Din Road on the southern outskirts of Gaza City, November 28, 2023 [Mahmud Hams/AFP]
By Ted Regencia and Lyndal Rowlands
Published On 29 Nov 2023
  • Thirty Palestinian women and children have been released from Israeli prisons after 10 Israelis and two foreign nationals were freed from Gaza.
  • Palestinians in Gaza express hope that Israel-Hamas truce will be extended further as they seek out much-needed aid, assess the destruction from Israeli bombardments.