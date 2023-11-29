Live updatesLive updates,
Israel-Hamas war live: Palestinians hope for another Gaza truce extension
Sixth exchange of Israeli captives and Palestinian prisoners expected as talks on further truce extension continue.
- Thirty Palestinian women and children have been released from Israeli prisons after 10 Israelis and two foreign nationals were freed from Gaza.
- Palestinians in Gaza express hope that Israel-Hamas truce will be extended further as they seek out much-needed aid, assess the destruction from Israeli bombardments.