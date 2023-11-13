Israel-Hamas war: List of key events, day 38
As the conflict between Israel and Gaza enters its 38th day, these are the main developments.
Published On 13 Nov 2023
Here is the situation on Monday, November 13, 2023:
Latest on human impact and fighting
- The collapse of medical centres and communication services across Gaza has left the Ministry of Health unable to update casualty figures since 2pm (12:00 GMT) on November 10. On Sunday, however, the government media office in Gaza updated the figures, raising the death toll to 11,100, including more than 8,000 children and women.
- An Israeli air raid near Khan Younis in southern Gaza on Monday killed at least seven people, according to Al Jazeera Arabic.
- The United States carried out two air strikes in Syria against Iran-linked facilities, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Sunday. Six to seven pro-Iran fighters were also killed, Fox News reported quoting a Pentagon source.
- Two Israeli soldiers were killed and one severely injured during clashes with Palestinian fighters in Gaza on Sunday, according to Israel’s military.
- Israel’s military said on Sunday that its jets hit Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon in response to antitank missiles that wounded Israelis near the border.
Situation in Gaza’s hospitals
- Gaza’s second largest hospital, al-Quds, ceased operations because of fuel shortage, the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said on Sunday.
- Three nurses were killed at al-Shifa Hospital, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) said on Sunday. Staff at the hospital has been struggling to bury at least 100 decomposing bodies of those killed in Israeli bombardment across the enclave, Gaza’s health minister told the Palestinian Wafa news agency on Monday. The hospital has also shut its doors to new patients.
- The World Health Organization has managed to restore communication with staff at al-Shifa Hospital, the agency’s director-general said on Sunday.
- In an interview with NBC News on Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Hamas refused an offer of fuel for al-Shifa Hospital. The Palestinian group denied the claim and any association with al-Shifa management or decision-making in a statement on Sunday.
- The US is having “active consultations” with Israel’s military about its concerns around “firefights in hospitals where innocent people, patients receiving medical care, are caught in the crossfire”, White House NSA Jake Sullivan told CBS News’s Face the Nation programme on Sunday.
- European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has called for “pauses” to evacuate hospital patients in Gaza who need urgent medical care.
Diplomacy
- Six UN offices across East Asia lowered their flags to half-mast on Monday in memory of colleagues killed in Gaza. Other UN headquarters around the world are expected to hold similar memorials on Monday.
- US President Joe Biden held a phone call with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Sunday. The two discussed the protection of civilians and the need for humanitarian aid in Gaza. Biden thanked the emir for Qatar’s efforts to rescue captives in Gaza, according to a White House readout of the call. The emir called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza during the call.
- On Sunday, Hamas said it was suspending hostage negotiations because of how Israel handled al-Shifa Hospital, a Palestinian official told Reuters news agency.
Attacks in West Bank
- A man in al-Hawuz neighbourhood of Hebron was fatally shot in the head by Israeli forces while driving his vehicle early on Monday, according to Wafa. At least 186 Palestinians have been killed in the occupied West Bank since October 7, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported on Sunday.
- Al Jazeera Arabic reported overnight clashes in Nablus and an explosion in Qalqilya on Monday.
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies