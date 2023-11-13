Live updatesLive updates,
Israel-Hamas war live: Gaza’s two largest hospitals shut amid nonstop raids
Hamas denies Israel’s claim it refused fuel intended for medical use at al-Shifa Hospital as Israeli snipers continue to fire at anyone near the besieged facility.
- WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has warned of a “dire and perilous” situation in Gaza’s hospitals, saying more patients, including premature babies, are “tragically” dying.
- Gaza’s two largest hospitals, al-Shifa and al-Quds, have both closed. Israeli snipers continue to fire at anyone near al-Shifa Hospital, trapping thousands inside.