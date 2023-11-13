Live updates,

Israel-Hamas war live: Gaza’s two largest hospitals shut amid nonstop raids

Hamas denies Israel’s claim it refused fuel intended for medical use at al-Shifa Hospital as Israeli snipers continue to fire at anyone near the besieged facility.

Palestinians in Gaza
Palestinians arrive south of Gaza City on Sunday after fleeing their homes and the northern Gaza Strip amid nonstop Israeli bombardment and ongoing clashes between Israel's army and Hamas [Mahmud Hams/AFP]
By Ted Regencia and Lyndal Rowlands
Published On 13 Nov 2023
  • WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has warned of a “dire and perilous” situation in Gaza’s hospitals, saying more patients, including premature babies, are “tragically” dying.
  • Gaza’s two largest hospitals, al-Shifa and al-Quds, have both closed. Israeli snipers continue to fire at anyone near al-Shifa Hospital, trapping thousands inside.