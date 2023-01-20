Blast derails passenger train in Pakistan’s Balochistan: Report

Bomb blast derails train in the southwestern province, says official, adding that at least eight people are injured.

A bomb blast has derailed a passenger train in the southwestern Pakistani province of Balochistan, a local official said.

At least eight people have been injured, the official told the Reuters news agency on Friday.

“Jaffar Express came under bomb attack in Peshi area of Bolan district, eight people were injured and eight bogies derailed, including locomotive,” Deputy Commissioner Bolan Agha Samiullah said.

He said a rescue team was facing difficulties as the site was in a mountainous area.

More details soon.