Two killed as suicide bomb blast hits Pakistan police vehicle

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan claims responsibility for attack that targeted officers deployed to protect polio vaccination campaign workers.

Islamabad, Pakistan – A suicide bomb blast has struck a police vehicle in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta, killing at least one police officer and one civilian and wounding dozens, according to police.

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) armed group, also known as the Pakistani Taliban, claimed responsibility for Wednesday’s attack, two days after announcing an end to a ceasefire agreed with the government in June.

Quetta’s Police Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ghulam Azfar Mahesar told reporters the vehicle that was targeted was carrying security personnel deployed to protect polio vaccination campaign workers in the capital of Pakistan’s Balochistan province.

Mahesar said the incident in Buleli district wounded at least 24 people, 20 of whom are policemen.

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo condemned the attack and pledged to counter the “cowardly acts”.

“All those involved in this incident and their facilitators will be brought under the law,” he said.

In a statement on Monday, the TTP had asked its fighters to carry out attacks across Pakistan.

More to follow …