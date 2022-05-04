Why are people disappearing in Balochistan?

The Take asks why enforced disappearances are still happening in Balochistan.

Enforced disappearances have been happening across Pakistan for the last 20 years. And in the southwest province of Balochistan, in particular, some human rights groups say thousands of people are missing.

The province was annexed by Pakistan in 1948, soon after partition from India, and there has been a separatist movement ever since. Many of the Baloch people say they feel they are subject to state repression.

In this episode, The Take asks why disappearances are still happening, and talks to the family member of a victim about how her life has been affected.

In this episode:

Mahrang Baloch, (@MahrangBaloch_), Political activist and doctor

Osama Bin Javaid (@osamabinjavaid), Al Jazeera English correspondent

Anwar Ul Haq Kakar (@anwaar_kakar), Senator of Balochistan

