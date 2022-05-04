Podcast, The Take
News|Human Rights

Why are people disappearing in Balochistan?

The Take asks why enforced disappearances are still happening in Balochistan.

Relatives of missing Pakistanis hold pictures of their loved ones
Relatives of missing Pakistanis hold pictures of their loved ones in a demonstration during Human Rights Day in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province, on December 10, 2018 [Banaras Khan/AFP]
Published On 4 May 2022

Enforced disappearances have been happening across Pakistan for the last 20 years. And in the southwest province of Balochistan, in particular, some human rights groups say thousands of people are missing.

The province was annexed by Pakistan in 1948, soon after partition from India, and there has been a separatist movement ever since. Many of the Baloch people say they feel they are subject to state repression.

In this episode, The Take asks why disappearances are still happening, and talks to the family member of a victim about how her life has been affected.

In this episode:

This episode was produced by Ruby Zaman with Alexandra Locke, Ney Alvarez, Negin Owelei, Amy Walters, and Malika Bilal. Alex Roldan is our sound designer. Adam Abou-Gad and Aya Elmileik are our engagement producers. 


Connect with us at @AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Source: Al Jazeera