Live
News|Taliban

Watchdog describes litany of US failures in Afghanistan mission

Special inspector general says United States officials failed to ‘implement a coherent strategy’ over 20 years in Afghanistan.

Taliban fighters stand guard in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, after the group seized control of the capital [Rahmat Gul/AP Photo]
Taliban fighters stand guard in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, after the group seized control of the capital [Rahmat Gul/AP Photo]
17 Aug 2021

The United States “struggled to develop and implement a coherent strategy” in Afghanistan and the overall picture there is “bleak”, the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) said in a report (PDF) released on Tuesday.

John Sopko, the special inspector general, wrote that any gains “in life expectancy, the mortality of children under five, GDP [gross domestic product] per capita, and literacy rates” during the years-long US mission were not “commensurate with the U.S. investment or sustainable after a U.S. drawdown”.

After 20 years and $2 trillion spent, President Joe Biden is withdrawing all US troops by August 31.

The withdrawal has drawn mounting criticism in the aftermath of the Taliban’s takeover of the country, which led to chaotic scenes at the airport in the capital, Kabul, where thousands of Afghans had gathered in a desperate effort to flee.

Critics have slammed Biden’s handling of the evacuations, but on Monday he steadfastly defended his decision to withdraw all troops, insisting that recent events in Afghanistan “reinforce that ending US military involvement in Afghanistan now was the right decision”.

Biden also stressed that the US mission was never about nation-building, but rather aimed at “preventing a terrorist attack on [the] American homeland”.

But in his report on Tuesday, Sopko wrote of the US mission: “If the goal was to rebuild and leave a country that could sustain itself and pose little threat to US national security interests, the overall picture is bleak.”

The SIGAR post was created “to provide independent and objective oversight of Afghanistan reconstruction projects and activities” and the special inspector general periodically conducts audits and investigations as part of that mandate.

Tuesday’s report accuses US leaders of not fully comprehending Afghanistan’s political dynamics and said their priorities were influenced by their own politics.

“U.S. officials prioritized their own political preferences for what Afghanistan’s reconstruction should look like, rather than what they could realistically achieve,” the report said.

“U.S. officials created explicit timelines in the mistaken belief that a decision in Washington could transform the calculus of complex Afghan institutions, powerbrokers, and communities contested by the Taliban.”

Sopko also had harsh words about the US government, describing bureaucratic disarray, counterproductive military and civilian personnel policies and practices that led to “one of the most significant failures of the mission”: billions of dollars “wasted” on unsustainable institutions and infrastructure projects.

“The U.S. government did not understand the Afghan context and therefore failed to tailor its efforts accordingly,” the report found. “Ignorance of prevailing social, cultural, and political contexts in Afghanistan has been a significant contributing factor to failures at the strategic, operational, and tactical levels.”

Source: Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

Transcript of Taliban’s first news conference in Kabul

&#39;We have expelled the foreigners and I would like to congratulate the whole nation on this,&#39; Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in Kabul, Afghanistan [Rahmat Gul/AP Photo]

Thousands of Afghans enter Pakistan via Chaman border crossing

Thousands have crossed the Chaman/Spin Boldak border crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan [Saadullah Akhtar/Al Jazeera]

Taliban agreed to allow ‘safe passage’ to airport, US says

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during a news briefing at the White House, August 17 [Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP]

Oil posts longest run of losses since March as recovery sputters

While demand for oil has been challenged, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies including Russia have stayed the course in relaxing their output curbs imposed in the early phase of the pandemic, and supplies are set to rise by 400,000 barrels per day this month [File: Dado Galdieri/Bloomberg]
Most Read

Taliban says no one will use Afghan territory to launch attacks

Taliban officials arrange a Taliban flag, before a press conference by Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, at the Government Media Information Center, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, August 17, 2021 [Rahmat Gul/AP Photo]

Taliban says will respect women’s rights, press freedom

Mujahid, left, who had been a shadowy figure for years, said &#39;there will no discrimination against women&#39; [Hoshang Hashimi/AFP]

Afghanistan under the Taliban: What do we know so far?

A Taliban fighter stands by a kiosk selling sugarcane juice at a market area, flocked with local Afghan people at Kote Sangi area of Kabul [Hoshang Hashimi/AFP]

With economic assets to secure, China embraces the Taliban

Beijing has been among the first to embrace the Taliban [File: AFP/Getty Images]