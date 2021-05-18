Live
News|Israel-Palestine conflict

US says Israel provided information on Gaza media tower bombing

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the additional information came ‘through intelligence channels’.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US requested further information about the bombing of a multistorey building in Gaza that housed the offices of Al Jazeera and The Associated Press [Saul Loeb/Pool via Reuters]
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US requested further information about the bombing of a multistorey building in Gaza that housed the offices of Al Jazeera and The Associated Press [Saul Loeb/Pool via Reuters]
18 May 2021

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said the United States had received further information about Israel’s destruction of a Gaza high-rise that housed the local offices of Al Jazeera and The Associated Press news agency.

“We did seek further information from Israel on this question,” Blinken said at a joint briefing with Iceland’s foreign minister in Reykjavik on Tuesday. “It’s my understanding that we’ve received some further information through intelligence channels, and it’s not something I can comment on,” he said.

He declined to provide further details.

On Saturday, Israel destroyed an 11-storey tower block in Gaza housing the offices of Al Jazeera, the AP and other media organisations.

The building housing the offices of Al Jazeera and The Associated Press collapsed after it was hit by an Israeli attack on May 15, 2021 [File: Hatem Moussa/AP Photo]
The Israeli army gave a telephone warning to the owner of the al-Jalaa tower – which also houses residential apartments – that people had just an hour to evacuate the building before its fighter jets bombed it.

Israel said the building “contained military assets belonging to the intelligence offices of the Hamas terror organisation”.

The AP’s top editor, Sally Buzbee, on Sunday said they were yet to see any evidence from Israeli officials to justify the bombing and added that her organisation wants an independent investigation into the attack.

Ron Dermer, a former Israeli ambassador to Washington and now adviser to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, told CNN that evidence has been provided to Washington.

“The evidence has already been provided, as I understand it, to US intelligence officials. And that was a site where you had Hamas intelligence in that building, and they were engaged in activity that actually would have, as far as I understand, would have undermined our ability to actually target effectively and also undermined our ability to intercept incoming rockets.”

The air attack on Saturday came about an hour after the Israeli military ordered people to evacuate the building [File: Khalil Hamra/AP Photo]
Dr Mostefa Souag, acting director general of Al Jazeera Media Network, called the attack a deliberate act to prevent journalists from doing their work.

“We call on the international community to condemn such barbaric actions and targeting of journalists and we demand an immediate international action to hold Israel accountable for its deliberate targeting of journalists and the media institutions,” Souag said on Saturday.

Egyptian mediators are trying to negotiate a ceasefire, but the US has stopped short of demanding an immediate stop to the hostilities and Israel has so far pledged to press on.

On Monday, US President Joe Biden said he supports a ceasefire but reiterated that Israel has a right to defend itself.

At least 213 people, including 61 children, have been killed in air raids on the Gaza Strip since May 10, according to Gaza’s Ministry of Health. And in Israel, 12 people have been killed, mostly from rocket fire.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

As Greece reopens to tourists amid pandemic, some shift strategy

A visitor looks at exhibits of the Acropolis Museum, as museums open following the easing of measures against the spread of COVID-19 [Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters]

How much lower could Bitcoin go?

Bitcoin is still up more than 300 percent since last May, but the speed of the recent rout has shaken crypto’s new believers and cast doubt on the idea that it’s maturing into a more stable asset class [File: Nicolas Tucat/Getty Images/AFP]

US approves release of oldest prisoner at Guantanamo: Lawyer

In this photo reviewed by US military officials, an American flag is seen through razor wire on the control tower of the Camp VI detention facility, Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, Cuba [Alex Brandon/AP]

Excitement and anxiety on eve of New York City reopening

A guest purchases a ticket in front of a box office at AMC movie theatre in Lincoln Square, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US, March 6, 2021 [File: Jeenah Moon/Reuters]
Most Read

Israel’s barrage of air strikes resumes, toppling buildings: Live

A member of the Palestinian Civil Defense extinguishes a fire in a paint warehouse that was hit by an Israeli artillery shell in eastern Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip [Said Khatib/AFP]

Why is the US unequivocal in its support for Israel?

Then-US Vice President Joe Biden (left) shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on March 9, 2016 [File: Debbie Hill/Pool via Reuters]

Spain returns people who swam from Morocco, adds troops to border

Migrants and refugees kept reaching Ceuta on Tuesday, although in smaller numbers than the day before due to heightened vigilance on the Spanish side of the border [Jon Nazca/Reuters]

Israel and Benjamin Netanyahu’s war on Palestine

An Israeli artillery unit fires towards the Gaza Strip as the week-long attacks against Palestinians continue [Heidi Levine/AP]