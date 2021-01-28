Germany to restrict travel to curb COVID variants: Live news

Study shows virus traces in faecal samples could be detectable for a longer time and provide more accurate test results.
This is Usaid Siddiqui in Toronto. Here are the latest updates for Thursday, January 28:
Germany is preparing entry bans for travellers from the UK, Portugal, Brazil and South Africa to limit the spread of the more contagious variants of the coronavirus raging in these countries, interior minister Horst Seehofer said on Thursday.
“To protect our population, there should be no entry from regions where these variants of the virus are rampant,” he said on the fringes of a virtual meeting with his EU counterparts.
Africa can expect to see at least 30 percent of its population immunised against COVID-19 by the end of 2021, the WHO said on Thursday, as vaccines begin trickling into the continent.
It is estimated Africa will need 1.5 billion vaccine doses to immunise 60 percent of its 1.3 billion inhabitants, the threshold for herd immunity against COVID-19.
The US economy has shrunk by 3.5 percent as the COVID-19 pandemic shut down large sectors of business and daily life, according to government data released.
It was the biggest contraction of the world’s largest economy since 1946, the Commerce Department said.