Juventus striker allegedly broke coronavirus-related restrictions by travelling outside of Turin for his girlfriend’s birthday.

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo is being investigated by police for a potential breach of Italy’s coronavirus regulations after he allegedly travelled between Piedmont and Valle d’Aosta regions.

Valle d’Aosta police confirmed to the Reuters news agency on Thursday that a trip to the Alpine town of Courmayeur by Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez on Tuesday and Wednesday was under investigation.

Authorities were alerted to his alleged presence in the region by videos on social media showing the couple sitting on a snowmobile and celebrating Rodriguez’s 27th birthday.

Rodriguez apparently posted a video of the couple on a snowmobile on Instagram.

She later removed it, but it was picked up by several Italian news sites.

The Gazzetta dello Sport newspaper said Ronaldo and Rodriguez spent Tuesday night in a hotel and took a ride in the snow the next morning before returning to Turin.

Italian club Juventus declined to comment.

Controversy, fine

Movement between “orange zone” regions in Italy, including Piedmont and Valle d’Aosta, is forbidden under the current government decree.

There are some exceptions to the rule, including travelling to a second home or for work reasons.

If Ronaldo is proven to have made the trip, the likeliest outcome is a fine of 400 euros ($485).

In October, the 35-year-old footballer was criticised for travelling to Portugal while Juventus was in isolation after two coronavirus cases.

He then tested positive himself and returned to Italy to spend a couple of weeks in isolation at home.

At the time, Italian Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora accused the star of “violating” coronavirus restrictions.