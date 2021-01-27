Infographic: How did we get to 100 million coronavirus cases?

An animation of the pandemic’s spread around the world as global COVID-19 infections hit the 100 million mark.

More than 100 million people are now infected by COVID-19 worldwide to date, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University.

While 55 million people have recovered, the highly contagious disease has also claimed the lives of more than two million people.

The United States, India and Brazil have emerged as the countries with the highest number of confirmed cases and deaths.

Confirmed cases are the number of people who have tested positive. If countries with low confirmed cases are not sufficiently testing or sharing their data, they may have many more undiagnosed cases.

The animated graphic below shows how the virus spread throughout the world.

The animated graphic below shows how the world surpassed two million COVID-19 deaths.