Americans pick Biden or Trump unprecedented election: Live news

Over 100 million cast ballots in historic early voting, with millions more heading to the polls on Tuesday.

Election day is under way in the US. The spotlight is on the race for the White House between President Donald Trump, who is seeking a second term, and his rival, veteran Democrat Joe Biden.

Trump held five rallies in four states – North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin – on the last day of campaigning on Monday. Biden spent most of Monday in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Trump and his team have continually pushed baseless claims that votes counted after election day are evidence of malfeasance.

Early voting surged to levels never before seen in US elections, just over 100 million early votes have been cast either in person or by mail.

Hello and welcome to Al Jazeera’s continuing coverage of the US elections. This is Joseph Stepansky taking over from Creede Newton taking over from Jihan Abdalla.

34 mins ago (21:31 GMT)

Dow closes up 550 points on hopes for clear US election winner

Wall Street’s main stock indexes rallied as investors hope a clear winner will emerge from an exceptionally divisive US presidential election.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished the session up more than 554 points or just over 2 percent at 27,480.03 – it had been up more than 700 points earlier in the session.

The S&P 500 – a gauge for the health of US retirement and college savings accounts – closed up 1.78 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index finished the session up 1.85 percent.

Tuesday’s strong finishes extended Monday’s gains. Though storefronts across the country have been boarded up in case violence erupts once the polls close, Wall Street is optimistic that a clear winner will be determined.

Read more here.

Wall Street’s main stock indexes all rallied on election day [Andrew Kelly/Reuters]

2 hours ago (20:11 GMT)

‘Come together with courage and grit,’ says Jill Biden

Al Jazeera’s Chris Moody sent this report from West Tampa, Florida

Jill Biden, wife of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, made a last-minute appearance in a predominantly Latino neighbourhood of West Tampa today to boost turnout in this crucial battleground state.

Speaking to only a few dozen supporters, mostly volunteers who have backed her husband’s campaign, she emphasised unity before the polls close later tonight. “There is nothing – nothing – we can’t do when we come together with courage and grit,” she told the crowd, who wore masks and stood several feet apart from each other.

Florida voters show their support for the Democratic Biden-Harris ticket [Chris Moody/Al Jazeera] “Donald Trump is in this for himself. Nothing more, nothing less. And he wants us to believe that we’re all the same, that we’re unhopeful and angry and selfish and divided. But today, we are going to show him who we are.”

The appearance outside “Casa Biden”, an independent volunteer office where people have spent months drumming up support for Biden in an area with large Cuban and Puerto Rican populations, was scheduled at the 11th hour to try to increase voter turnout.

“This is where the highest concentration of Hispanic voters are,” said Elio Muller, who directs the volunteer operations. “Our precincts are usually 60 percent turnout Democrat.”

3 hours ago (19:22 GMT)

Voting with gratitude: Reporter’s notebook

Al Jazeera’s Jennifer Glasse reflects on casting a ballot in the US after decades abroad.

Read more here.

3 hours ago (19:02 GMT)

First-time voter perspective: ‘It was like the first day of school

Al Jazeera’s Laurin-Whitney Gottbrath has sent this update from Wilmington, North Carolina.

Ricardo Thomas woke up this morning feeling energised. The 35-year-old Wilmington, North Carolina-native was anxious to get to the polls to cast his first-ever ballot.

“It was like the first day of school,” he told Al Jazeera. Upon leaving the polling station, Thomas said he was “feeling good”.

Thomas explained that while he did not really have an interest in voting before this election, but when COVID-19 hit him and his community especially hard, he started to learn more about the candidates.

Ricardo Thomas cast his first vote in a presidential election on Tuesday [Laurin-Whitney Gottbrath/Al Jazeera] “I live below the line anyway, so [often election outcomes] would never affect us,” he told Al Jazeera. “Because we don’t know what it is to have the amount of money that the people around us that we provide our services for have,” he said.

“When the COVID came, I lost my job, and it really set me back, back, back.” And that’s when he says he knew he had to vote, and “be a part of change and history”.

3 hours ago (18:43 GMT)

Wisconsin’s Kenosha County central count is calm – but busy

Al Jazeera’s Cinnamon Janzer has sent this dispatch from Kenosha, Wisconsin

Election day is off to the races in Wisconsin.

Erin Decker, chair of the Republican Party of Kenosha County, said she expects “record-high turnout” today, while Lori Hawkins, chair of the Kenosha County Democrats, said she told her children that they are witnessing history.

Inside Kenosha’s municipal building, hallways dedicated to central count efforts – to tally absentee ballots separately from the polls – are bustling with volunteers and city officials. Dressed in neon green shirts, dozens of poll workers are steadily counting the 57,650 ballots that have been returned so far at tables of two, spaced six feet apart.

Poll workers count ballots in Wisconsin [Cinnamon Janzer/Al Jazeera] A handful of retired men wearing bright orange lanyards attached to white placards reading “election observer” around their necks are mingling among the first-floor crowd.

Outside the building, resident Dennis Phillips said he had not voted yet, but that he would likely cast a ballot later for Trump – just as he did in 2016. “He’s been doing pretty good I guess,” Phillips said.

Read all the updates from earlier in the day here.