Election Day in US as Biden seeks to unseat Trump: Live news

Two small towns in the northeastern state of New Hampshire kick off the vote with their traditional midnight opening of polling stations.

Election Day in the United States is officially under way. The spotlight is on the race for the White House between President Donald Trump, who is seeking a second term, and his rival, veteran Democrat Joe Biden.

Trump held five rallies in four states – North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin – on the final day of campaigning on Monday. Biden spent most of Monday in Pennsylvania and Ohio.

Trump and his team have continually pushed baseless claims that votes counted after Election Day are evidence of malfeasance.

Early voting surged to levels never before seen in US elections – 98.7 million early votes have been cast either in person or by mail.

21 mins ago (07:39 GMT)

Texas drive-through voting upheld as judge blocks Republican bid to reject ballots

A federal judge in Texas denied a bid by Republicans to throw out about 127,000 votes already cast in the US presidential election at drive-through voting sites in Houston, a Democratic-leaning area.

The plaintiffs had accused Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins, a Democrat, of acting illegally when he allowed drive-through voting as an alternative during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a written order, US District Judge Andrew Hanen said the plaintiffs lacked standing to bring the case and waited too long to sue.

“To disenfranchise over 120,000 voters who voted as instructed the day before the scheduled election does not serve the public interest,” the judge wrote, adding that drive-through early voting was permissible under Texas law.

55 mins ago (07:04 GMT)

Trump predicts ‘another beautiful victory’ in final campaign stop

President Donald Trump on Tuesday predicted a “beautiful victory” in his final reelection campaign stop hours before polls open across the United States.

“We’re going to have another beautiful victory tomorrow,” he told a crowd in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the same place where he held the climactic rally of his 2016 campaign, when he upset the polls to beat Hillary Clinton.

“We’re going to make history once again,” he said.

59 mins ago (07:01 GMT)

Polls open in US as Biden seeks to unseat Trump

Election Day in the United States is officially underway, with the main spotlight focused on the race for the White House between President Donald Trump, who is seeking a second term, and his rival, the veteran Democrat Joe Biden.

[Alia Chughtai/Al Jazeera] Two small towns in the north-eastern state of New Hampshire kicked off the vote with their traditional midnight opening of polling stations.

Some major cities on the east coast will see polling stations open at 6 am (1100-1200 GMT). Afterwards, polls will open across six time zones over the 50 states taking part in the election. The final polls will close in Alaska, in the far west, when it’s already morning in the east.

1 hour ago (06:38 GMT)

New Hampshire hamlet casts first US Election Day votes

Voters in Dixville Notch, a village of 12 residents in the US state of New Hampshire, kicked off Election Day at the stroke of midnight by voting unanimously for Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

The vote and count only took a few minutes, with five votes for Biden and none for President Donald Trump, who is seeking a second term.

The tiny northeastern town in the middle of the forest, near the Canadian border, has traditionally voted “first in the nation” since 1960.

Neighboring village Millsfield also begins voting at midnight but a third village in the area, which typically follows the same tradition, canceled overnight voting due to the coronavirus pandemic.

2 hours ago (05:33 GMT)

Biden and Trump gird for possible court battle

Trump and Biden made a last-ditch push for votes as their campaigns prepared for post-election disputes that could prolong a divisive presidential election.

Trump – trailing in national opinion polls – has continued his unfounded attacks on mail-in ballots, telling reporters that Pennsylvania’s plans to count mail ballots that arrive up to three days after Election Day would lead to widespread cheating, although he did not explain how.

He urged the US Supreme Court to reconsider its decision that left the extension in place. The court has left that possibility open.