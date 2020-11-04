‘AU calls on Americans to remain calm’: Best #ElectionDay tweets

As Americans vote to select their president, social media awash with humour, analysis and anxiety.

People across the United States have voted in one of the most polarising presidential elections in the country’s history – and the race is also playing out on social media.

The #Vote2020 and #ElectionDay hashtags are trending in most countries on Twitter, as the world closely follows the hard-fought matchup between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, on Tuesday.

Here, as chosen by our team, are some of the funniest and most poignant tweets to distract you – even momentarily.

Ok. If Biden wins, I’ll … I’ll … I’ll try chocolate hummos. America this is your only chance to make this happen. Don’t waste it. — hend amry (@LibyaLiberty) November 3, 2020

Voting in 2016: I have so much HOPE!! Voting in 2020: I hope we don’t die — Alyssa Limperis (@alyssalimp) November 3, 2020

Trying to balance out all that #ElectionDay stress eating…pic.twitter.com/zU9wlM30kg — Sierra Club (@SierraClub) November 3, 2020

No matter what happens, I feel secure knowing the good people of Twitter will handle it with with the utmost class. — Sam Morril (@sammorril) November 3, 2020

Whatever happens we can agree this was the ok boomer election — Karl Sharro (@KarlreMarks) November 3, 2020

Translation: #Elections2020 The world waiting for the results

they're tired, they've been sending 10,000 of these a day😂 https://t.co/tmGVwU763u — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 3, 2020

#BREAKING Following last-minute mediation by the AU, a tenuous peace is holding across the US as polls begin to open for voting in the beleaguered country's presidential election. The AU has called on Americans to remain calm and to reject politicians inciting acts of violence. — gathara (@gathara) November 3, 2020

After this US #Elections2020 let no one in the entire world ever ever talk about 'tribal' or 'ethnic politics' as the preserve of Africans. — Ayisha Osori (@Naijavote) November 3, 2020

america, you got this pic.twitter.com/j5WC5iZLG4 — The Oatmeal (@Oatmeal) November 3, 2020

This meme encapsulates everything that’s repeatedly running through my head today … #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/RfvuBmoUmZ — 🍩 MFW 🍩 (@MFWitches) November 4, 2020

They”lll convince you to #vote but can’t convince the #cops to stop killing black ppl pic.twitter.com/rzg9hIHnvo — Odonis 🇯🇲 (@didi_west) November 4, 2020