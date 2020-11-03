What time do polls close in your US state?
Here is what time polls close in each state of the United States.
Despite the United States witnessing a record number of early votes in the presidential election, tens of millions of American voters headed to polling stations across the country on Tuesday.
Polls began closing in the United States at 18:00 Eastern Standard Time (23:00 GMT) and closing times vary by state.
Here’s when the polls close in each state:
18:00 Eastern Standard Time (23:00 GMT)
- Indiana (80 eastern counties)
- Kentucky (eastern counties)
19:00 Eastern Standard Time (midnight or 00:00 GMT)
- Florida* (Polls close at 19:00 EST outside of Florida’s Panhandle)
- Georgia
- Indiana* (12 western counties)
- Kentucky (western counties)
- South Carolina
- Vermont
- Virginia
19:30 Eastern Standard Time (00:30 GMT Wednesday)
- North Carolina
- Ohio
- West Virginia
20:00 Eastern Standard Time (01:00 GMT Wednesday)
- Alabama
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- District of Columbia
- Florida* (Polls close at 19.00 EST outside of Florida’s Panhandle)
- Illinois
- Kansas* (Polls close in 101 eastern counties)
- Maine
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- Michigan* (Polls close in 79 eastern counties)
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Nebraska* (Polls close in 75 eastern counties)
- New Hampshire* (Poll closings can vary by municipality)
- New Jersey
- Oklahoma
- Pennsylvania
- Rhode Island
- Tennessee* (Closing times vary by county)
- Texas* (252 western counties)
20:30 Eastern Standard Time (01:30 GMT Wednesday)
21:00 Eastern Standard Time (02:00 GMT Wednesday)
- Arizona
- Colorado
- Kansas* (Polls close in 101 eastern counties at 20:00 EST)
- Louisiana
- Michigan* (Polls close in 79 eastern counties at 20:00 EST)
- Minnesota
- Nebraska* (Polls close in 75 eastern counties at 20:00 EST)
- New Mexico
- New York
- North Dakota* (Polling hours vary by county)
- South Dakota* (Polls close in the eastern counties at 20:00 EST)
- Texas* (Polls close in 252 western counties at 20:00 EST)
- Wisconsin
- Wyoming
22:00 Eastern Standard Time (03:00 GMT Wednesday)
- Idaho* (Polls close in southern counties)
- Iowa
- Montana
- Nevada
- Utah
23:00 Eastern Standard Time (04:00 GMT Wednesday)
- California
- Idaho* (Polls close in southern counties at 22:00 EST)
- Oregon
- Washington
00:00 Eastern Standard Time (05:00 GMT Wednesday)
01:00 Eastern Standard Time (06:00 GMT Wednesday)
Results will not begin coming in until polls close in each state.
Projections of winners will not be made until all of the polling stations close in a state. The first projections of states that Donald Trump and Joe Biden have won will not begin until 19:00 EST (00:00 GMT), when all of the polls have closed in nine states.