What time do polls close in your US state?

Here is what time polls close in each state of the United States.

Despite the United States witnessing a record number of early votes in the presidential election, tens of millions of American voters headed to polling stations across the country on Tuesday.

Polls began closing in the United States at 18:00 Eastern Standard Time (23:00 GMT) and closing times vary by state.

Here’s when the polls close in each state:

18:00 Eastern Standard Time (23:00 GMT)

Indiana (80 eastern counties)

Kentucky (eastern counties)

19:00 Eastern Standard Time (midnight or 00:00 GMT)

Florida* (Polls close at 19:00 EST outside of Florida’s Panhandle)

Georgia

Indiana* (12 western counties)

Kentucky (western counties)

South Carolina

Vermont

Virginia

19:30 Eastern Standard Time (00:30 GMT Wednesday)

North Carolina

Ohio

West Virginia

20:00 Eastern Standard Time (01:00 GMT Wednesday)

Alabama

Connecticut

Delaware

District of Columbia

Florida* (Polls close at 19.00 EST outside of Florida’s Panhandle)

Illinois

Kansas* (Polls close in 101 eastern counties)

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan* (Polls close in 79 eastern counties)

Mississippi

Missouri

Nebraska* (Polls close in 75 eastern counties)

New Hampshire* (Poll closings can vary by municipality)

New Jersey

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Tennessee* (Closing times vary by county)

Texas* (252 western counties)

20:30 Eastern Standard Time (01:30 GMT Wednesday)

Arkansas

21:00 Eastern Standard Time (02:00 GMT Wednesday)

Arizona

Colorado

Kansas* (Polls close in 101 eastern counties at 20:00 EST)

Louisiana

Michigan* (Polls close in 79 eastern counties at 20:00 EST)

Minnesota

Nebraska* (Polls close in 75 eastern counties at 20:00 EST)

New Mexico

New York

North Dakota* (Polling hours vary by county)

South Dakota* (Polls close in the eastern counties at 20:00 EST)

Texas* (Polls close in 252 western counties at 20:00 EST)

Wisconsin

Wyoming

22:00 Eastern Standard Time (03:00 GMT Wednesday)

Idaho* (Polls close in southern counties)

Iowa

Montana

Nevada

Utah

23:00 Eastern Standard Time (04:00 GMT Wednesday)

California

Idaho* (Polls close in southern counties at 22:00 EST)

Oregon

Washington

00:00 Eastern Standard Time (05:00 GMT Wednesday)

Hawaii

01:00 Eastern Standard Time (06:00 GMT Wednesday)

Alaska

Results will not begin coming in until polls close in each state.

Projections of winners will not be made until all of the polling stations close in a state. The first projections of states that Donald Trump and Joe Biden have won will not begin until 19:00 EST (00:00 GMT), when all of the polls have closed in nine states.